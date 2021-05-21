Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.97, but opened at $13.41. Dorian LPG shares last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 1,045 shares traded.

The shipping company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%.

LPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 93,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $1,215,330.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,927.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Lycouris sold 42,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $592,041.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,079.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 246,784 shares of company stock worth $3,275,505 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter valued at $31,804,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter valued at $12,540,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth $1,247,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the first quarter worth $658,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $605.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52.

Dorian LPG Company Profile (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

