DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.10.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $29.79 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

