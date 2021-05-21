DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.10.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

NYSE DV opened at $29.79 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.