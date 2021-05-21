Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd (LON:DORE) Insider Purchases £96,000 in Stock

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd (LON:DORE) insider Hugh W. M. Little acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($125,424.61).

Shares of Downing Renewables & Infrastructure stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 94.80 ($1.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,121. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd has a 1 year low of GBX 94 ($1.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 102.20 ($1.34).

