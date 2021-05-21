DPRating (RATING) Market Cap Achieves $1.09 Million

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 22.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One DPRating coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DPRating has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. DPRating has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $85,244.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DPRating alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00076102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00018094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $475.30 or 0.01163233 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00059328 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,023.51 or 0.09847104 BTC.

About DPRating

RATING is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.