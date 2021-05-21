Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of DRXGF opened at $5.65 on Monday. Drax Group has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $5.65.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

