DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 178 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

DT Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 552,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,606,000 after purchasing an additional 241,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $160.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.73. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.02 and a fifty-two week high of $167.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BR. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

