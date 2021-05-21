DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 766 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

DT Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,168,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,258,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,428,000 after buying an additional 1,438,066 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,073,000 after buying an additional 2,295,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,589,000 after buying an additional 329,841 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,046,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,104,000 after buying an additional 162,713 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS opened at $65.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.25. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $66.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

