DT Investment Partners LLC Takes $326,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,040,000 after purchasing an additional 147,140 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,323,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,741,000 after purchasing an additional 127,910 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,716,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,334,000 after purchasing an additional 155,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,264,000 after purchasing an additional 266,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV opened at $89.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.11. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

