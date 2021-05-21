Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its price target boosted by Dundee Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

OTCMKTS:DPMLF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.43. 11,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,771. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 25.62. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $8.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

