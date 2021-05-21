DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Receives $81.07 Average Price Target from Brokerages

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $624,333,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,748,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,724,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 918.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,849,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,190,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DD opened at $84.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.71 and a 200 day moving average of $73.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.80.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.