Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) SVP Sells $317,410.38 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DT opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.01. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.26, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 77,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 15,768 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.52.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

