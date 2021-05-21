Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Eagle Materials has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $141.68 on Friday. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $62.62 and a 1 year high of $153.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $388,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,060 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

