Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $156.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

EXP traded up $2.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,971. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.90. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $62.62 and a 1 year high of $153.30. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at $7,872,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.77, for a total transaction of $485,673.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,950.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,060. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $2,066,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $1,963,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

