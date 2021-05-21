Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Down to $9.95

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.95, but opened at $9.40. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 1,056 shares changing hands.

ESTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $734.31 million, a PE ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 2.90.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. Equities analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,599.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,652,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 1,046.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 169,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 154,510 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

