EBCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $814,885.14 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 40.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. In the last seven days, EBCoin has traded 40.8% lower against the US dollar. EBCoin has a market cap of $814,885.14 and approximately $7.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EBCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00071822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00017410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $457.21 or 0.01115116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00058497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.18 or 0.09546434 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBCoin (EBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 coins and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 coins. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EBCoin is a wallet application that focuses on eliminating the hassle and high fees associated with tax refunds for international travelers and merchants alike. EBCoin allows instant tax refunds, without having to wait in long lines at the airport or needing to hold on to paper receipts. Travelers will get 100% of their refund in EBC token, en ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, which will be instantly redeemable for additional duty-free purchases, or can be exchanged for their preffered currency at numerous ATMs in all major airports. “

Buying and Selling EBCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

