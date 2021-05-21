Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 267,298 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 2,174.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,298 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LUMN stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

LUMN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered Lumen Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

