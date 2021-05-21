Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,489 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other news, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $683,157.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,204 shares of company stock worth $10,746,275 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XEL. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $71.58 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.32%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.