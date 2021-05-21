Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $2.22 Million Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 62,577 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $153,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $136,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,887 shares of company stock worth $1,897,180. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day moving average is $51.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIEN. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

