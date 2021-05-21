Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 87.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

SMG stock opened at $216.00 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.26 and its 200-day moving average is $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,734,934.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,571 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.86.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

