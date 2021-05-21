Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Fortinet by 375.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $212.32 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $213.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.96 and its 200 day moving average is $161.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.93, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.67.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total transaction of $1,117,460.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,299.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,255 shares of company stock valued at $10,820,465 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

