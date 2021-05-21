Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $2.54 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 47,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.72.

VTR opened at $54.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $199,948.00. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $963,993.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,496,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,264 in the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

