Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.54 Per Share

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Edison International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.54 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.42. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EIX. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

EIX stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.29 and a 200 day moving average of $60.00.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,623,000 after buying an additional 5,248,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $285,054,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,287,000 after buying an additional 4,305,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,192,396,000 after buying an additional 3,140,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Attestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $124,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

