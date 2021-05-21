Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.38.

NYSE EIX opened at $57.68 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.00.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Edison International by 84.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

