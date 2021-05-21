Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.90 Million Stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the quarter. Western Asset Total Return ETF makes up about 3.9% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 9.74% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $11,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 120.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $26.54 and a 1 year high of $28.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.059 dividend. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

