Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,085 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,027,000 after purchasing an additional 895,789 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,709,000 after purchasing an additional 239,765 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $689,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.24, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.93. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EW. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $654,066.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,022 shares of company stock worth $28,059,100 over the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

