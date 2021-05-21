Egretia Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.38 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Egretia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Egretia has traded 48.1% lower against the US dollar. Egretia has a market capitalization of $9.35 million and $5.38 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Egretia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00068355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00016907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.54 or 0.00982678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00096001 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,076.60 or 0.08362201 BTC.

Egretia Coin Profile

Egretia (EGT) is a coin. It launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.