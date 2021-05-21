Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Gabelli

Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ELAN. G.Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $35.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $266,076,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,613,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199,820 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,300,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

