Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $151.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $137.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $110.69 and a 52 week high of $151.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.62.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1,166.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,143,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,172 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,034,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 141.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 344,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,232,000 after buying an additional 201,934 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 152.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after buying an additional 54,744 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,634,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

