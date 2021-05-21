Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives C$16.84 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELD shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$12.25 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

ELD stock opened at C$14.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.53. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$10.43 and a 52 week high of C$18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.23.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$363.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.8300001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 24,358 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.81, for a total transaction of C$312,140.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,898 shares in the company, valued at C$908,536.60. Also, Senior Officer Jason Cho sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.62, for a total value of C$100,879.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$515,067.84. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,238 shares of company stock valued at $498,644.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

