electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 million.

ECOR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,405. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. electroCore has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $80.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. electroCore had a negative net margin of 792.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.15%. Equities research analysts expect that electroCore will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.10.

In other electroCore news, Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $49,687.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

