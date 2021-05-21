Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Given Hold Rating at Cowen

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cowen in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ERJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Embraer from $5.90 to $7.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.72.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Embraer has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Embraer will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth $1,028,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Embraer by 380.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in Embraer by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 78,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

