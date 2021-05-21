Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Trading Down 49.8% This Week

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 49.8% against the dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $27.04 million and approximately $277,646.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00063167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.78 or 0.00393367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.25 or 0.00201732 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.53 or 0.00881759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

