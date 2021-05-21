Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EDVMF. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

OTCMKTS EDVMF opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $30.33.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

