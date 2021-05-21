Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Stock Price Up 1.3% After Dividend Announcement

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) shares rose 1.3% on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 554,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2187 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Chile had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $829.32 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Enel Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 2.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enel Chile Company Profile (NYSE:ENIC)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

