Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Trading 1.3% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. 900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 554,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.2187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 6.7%. This is an increase from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Enel Chile had a positive return on equity of 29.88% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $829.32 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Enel Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in Enel Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Enel Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 2.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

