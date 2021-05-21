Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) COO Cesar Johnston Sells 24,813 Shares

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) COO Cesar Johnston sold 24,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $62,032.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 436,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cesar Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Energous alerts:

On Friday, March 26th, Cesar Johnston sold 4,110 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $16,152.30.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Cesar Johnston sold 3,794 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $18,325.02.

On Thursday, February 18th, Cesar Johnston sold 6,306 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $24,151.98.

NASDAQ WATT opened at $2.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 3.99. Energous Co. has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $7.69.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Energous Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WATT. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Energous in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Energous in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energous by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 65,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Energous by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Energous by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the period. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Energous from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.