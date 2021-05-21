Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

Get Enerplus alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.86.

Shares of ERF opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.18. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.0271 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 7.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 50.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerplus (ERF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.