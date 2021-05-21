EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $813.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $805.67 million.EnerSys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.490-4.490 EPS.

Separately, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of ENS stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $90.39. 192,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,398. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.88 and a 200 day moving average of $88.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $104.47.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

