EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%.

NYSE:ENS traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $92.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,535. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.58. EnerSys has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $104.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Separately, Northcoast Research started coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.