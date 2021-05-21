Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Engie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ENGIY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. 131,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Engie has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $16.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

