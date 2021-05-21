Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Stock analysts at Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.40% from the company’s current price. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ENPH. TheStreet lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.52.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy stock opened at $141.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $7,395,276.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,636,702.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total value of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at $46,577,968.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,302 shares of company stock valued at $45,150,095 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,633,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,690 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $162,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,382,000 after buying an additional 756,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Enphase Energy by 459.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after buying an additional 688,460 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 772.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 482,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,279,000 after acquiring an additional 427,420 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.