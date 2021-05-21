Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) rose 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $129.73 and last traded at $128.74. Approximately 111,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,841,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.51.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,577,968.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,302 shares of company stock valued at $45,150,095 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,354,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

