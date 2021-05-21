Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Announces Earnings Results

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 2,173.54% and a negative return on equity of 128.04%.

NASDAQ ENTX opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. Entera Bio has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $72.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.41.

ENTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Entera Bio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

