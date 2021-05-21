Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 127,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 24,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 56,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

EPD stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.