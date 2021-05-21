Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,665 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $21,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $122.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.69. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $128.25. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.40.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

