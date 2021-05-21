Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 237 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 579,826 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $25,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 86,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.87.

NYSE CFG opened at $48.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average is $40.28. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.97 and a one year high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

