ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLUS stock opened at $98.39 on Friday. ePlus has a twelve month low of $64.69 and a twelve month high of $107.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $621,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,135.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,413.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,413 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

