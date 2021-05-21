Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for EQT Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EQT in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

EQT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77. EQT has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $23.16.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in EQT by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 2,048.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

