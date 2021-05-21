Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Kymera Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $91.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.60.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09).

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,831,000 after buying an additional 97,292 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 932,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,256,000 after buying an additional 540,902 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $15,454,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,906.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,630,000 after buying an additional 333,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 260,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $412,662.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,292,472.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 10,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $620,051.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,276.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,697 shares of company stock worth $17,010,232.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

